Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah has denied issuing a statement saying it had resumed attacks on US forces, a statement from the group issued on the Telegram messaging app said.
The denial came hours after another statement was circulated on groups thought to be affiliated with the Iran-backed armed faction that declared a resumption in the attacks some three months after they were suspended.
Kataib Hezbollah described that as “fabricated news”.
Reuters
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies it issued statement saying it was resuming attacks on US forces
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah has denied issuing a statement saying it had resumed attacks on US forces, a statement from the group issued on the Telegram messaging app said.
The denial came hours after another statement was circulated on groups thought to be affiliated with the Iran-backed armed faction that declared a resumption in the attacks some three months after they were suspended.
Kataib Hezbollah described that as “fabricated news”.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Baby in Gaza saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria: security sources
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
US aid will boost Ukraine, but doubts remain over 2025 supplies
Israel, Iran’s exchange of ‘unfriendly fire’ sparks fears of another world war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos