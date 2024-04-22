World

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies it issued statement saying it was resuming attacks on US forces

22 April 2024 - 10:59 By Timour Azhari
A military barrier is placed on a road near the the border with Lebanon on April 18 2024 in Rosh Hanikra, Israel. Rosh Hanikra and other towns near the Lebanese border remain evacuated due to frequent skirmishes between Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, and the Israeli military.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah has denied issuing a statement saying it had resumed attacks on US forces, a statement from the group issued on the Telegram messaging app said.

The denial came hours after another statement was circulated on groups thought to be affiliated with the Iran-backed armed faction that declared a resumption in the attacks some three months after they were suspended.

Kataib Hezbollah described that as “fabricated news”.

Reuters

