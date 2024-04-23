World

Taiwan rattled by dozens of quakes, but no major damage

23 April 2024 - 07:03 By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A building, which according to the Hualien government is unoccupied after it was previously damaged in an earlier quake on April 3, is seen following a series of earthquakes, in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 23 2024 in this still image obtained from social media video.
A building, which according to the Hualien government is unoccupied after it was previously damaged in an earlier quake on April 3, is seen following a series of earthquakes, in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 23 2024 in this still image obtained from social media video.
Image: Suhua Highway/via REUTERS

Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties — and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations.

Largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 17 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.

Buildings across large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan, including in the capital, Taipei, swayed throughout the night, with the largest quake measuring 6.3 in magnitude. All were very shallow.

“Especially at 2am, it shook very strongly. In fact, for a moment even I thought about rushing downstairs, but as we live on the sixth floor, I felt it a bit troublesome to go down,” said Taipei resident Aden Peng, 44, a medical researcher.

“Then again, according to my previous experience, I thought it should be fine and hoped it would be fine,” Peng added. “And because I was very tired, I just continued to sleep, hoping for the best.”

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the spate of earthquakes starting Monday afternoon — which it put at more than 200 — were aftershocks from the large April 3 quake.

Seismological Centre Director Wu Chien-fu told reporters that the aftershocks were a “concentrated release of energy” and that more could be expected, though perhaps not as strong.

With heavy rain predicted for all of Taiwan this week, people in Hualien need to be prepared for further disruption, he added.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, writing on her Facebook page, called on people to avoid the mountains and to stay alert.

“When an earthquake occurs, don't panic. Master the principle of 'duck, cover, stay put',” she wrote.

The Hualien fire department said two buildings, already uninhabited after being damaged on April 3, suffered further damage and were leaning.

Taiwan hit by strongest quake in 25 years, four deaths reported

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing four people, injuring ...
News
2 weeks ago

There were no reports of casualties.

The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), whose factories are on the island's western coast, said some staff at a small number of factories were evacuated, but facility and safety systems were functioning normally and all personnel were safe.

“Currently, we do not expect any impact on operations,” it said in an e-mail.

Investors brushed off concerns about the quake, with TSMC's Taipei-listed shares up 1.75% on Tuesday morning.

In mountainous Hualien county, some road closings following rockfalls were reported, and the government suspended work and school for the day.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts

At least 800 people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after multiple eruptions of the area's Ruang volcano, which for days ...
News
6 days ago

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City region

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near New York City on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, shaking buildings up and down the East Coast ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

Rescuers in Taiwan faced the threat of further landslides and rockfalls in their search on Friday for a dozen people still missing from this week's ...
News
2 weeks ago

Council for Geoscience confirms magnitude-1.4 earthquake in Cape Town

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed widespread speculation that an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.4 is what startled residents in Cape Town on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
News
1 month ago

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

A 5.8-magnitude struck Akqi County in China's northwestern Xinjiang region at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT) on Sunday, the China Earthquake Networks Center ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  2. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling South Africa
  4. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  5. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma