World

Turkey's Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar

23 April 2024 - 12:50 By Tuvan Gumrukcu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 22 2024.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 22 2024.
Image: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Pool via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he does not believe the Palestinian militant group Hamas will leave Qatar, where it is based, adding he had seen no such signs that Doha wished the group to leave, either.

Erdogan, who was returning from a visit to Iraq, was asked by reporters on board the flight about media reports suggesting Hamas may leave its base in Qatar or be asked to leave by Doha.

Erdogan said he had received no signs of the Qatari leadership wanting the group to leave.

Turkey, which has previously hosted senior members of Hamas, has denounced Israel for its campaign in Gaza and called for a ceasefire. Israel's military assault has come in response to Hamas' October 7 deadly attacks in Israel.

Erdogan, who has called Hamas a “liberation movement”, met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul over the weekend.

“What is important is not where Hamas' leaders are, but the situation in Gaza,” Erdogan said, according to a text of the in-flight interview published by his office.

“The sincerity they [Qatar] have towards them [Hamas], their stance towards them, has always been like a member of the family. In the coming period, I absolutely do not think it is possible for them to change this approach,” he said.

Hamas seized control in Gaza in 2007, a year after elections, following a brief civil war with Palestinian Authority security forces that reduced the PA's rule to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Efforts to reconcile the two sides have so far failed over thorny power-sharing issues.

Erdogan said a full capture of Gaza by Israel would open the door for further invasion of Palestinian territories, and said, without providing evidence, that Israel was committing “unprecedented massacres” while “moving to destroy Gaza”.

Israel has said its military actions in Gaza are aimed at rooting out Hamas militants to prevent a recurrence of the October attack and that it has no plan to conquer, occupy or govern the territory.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged ...
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINER | What is the Israeli Netzah Yehuda battalion accused of?

Israeli leaders said they will fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged human rights abuses after media ...
News
1 day ago

Baby in Gaza saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike

A baby girl was delivered from the womb of a Palestinian killed along with her husband and daughter by an Israeli attack in the Gaza city of Rafah, ...
News
1 day ago

Turkey proves populism doesn't pay

Turkey’s central bank last week raised interest rates to 50%, marking a dramatic U-turn in economic policy less than a year after President Recep ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  2. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling South Africa
  4. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  5. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma