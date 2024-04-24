World

Nato drills in Finland are provocative, Russia's foreign ministry says

24 April 2024 - 07:09 By Lidia Kelly
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo.
Nato exercises starting on April 26 in Finland and in proximity to the Russian-Finnish border are provocative in nature, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told RIA state news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

“Nato military exercises near the Russian borders are provocative in nature. Their task is to exert military pressure on the Russian Federation through a demonstration of force,” Zakharova said.

“The drills ... increase the risks of possible military incidents.”

Reuters

