Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the US Senate's approval of a multi-billion aid package for Ukraine reinforces America's role as a “beacon of democracy.”
“I am grateful to the US Senate for (Tuesday's) approval of vital aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
“This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world.”
Reuters
Zelensky says aid approval to Ukraine reinforces US role as “beacon of democracy”
Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the US Senate's approval of a multi-billion aid package for Ukraine reinforces America's role as a “beacon of democracy.”
“I am grateful to the US Senate for (Tuesday's) approval of vital aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
“This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘Go win the fight’: US Congress passes Ukraine aid after months of delay
US aid will boost Ukraine, but doubts remain over 2025 supplies
Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos