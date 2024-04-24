World

Zelensky says aid approval to Ukraine reinforces US role as “beacon of democracy”

24 April 2024 - 09:10 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the US Senate's approval of a multi-billion aid package for Ukraine reinforces America's role as a “beacon of democracy.”

“I am grateful to the US Senate for (Tuesday's) approval of vital aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world.”

Reuters 

READ MORE:

‘Go win the fight’: US Congress passes Ukraine aid after months of delay

A sweeping foreign aid package easily passed the US Congress late on Tuesday after months of delay, clearing the way for billions of dollars in ...
News
6 hours ago

US aid will boost Ukraine, but doubts remain over 2025 supplies

The Biden administration wants to start moving weapons and equipment into Ukraine within days of the anticipated passage this week of legislation ...
News
2 days ago

Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt

An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  3. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  4. Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...