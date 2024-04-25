World

Belarus leader Lukashenko says conditions are ripe to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks

25 April 2024 - 10:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Image: Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS/ File photo

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that there was a stalemate on the Ukrainian front line and conditions were ripe to start peace talks, Russian state-run TASS news agency said.

Lukashenko said preliminary texts discussed between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey in the early weeks of the war could serve as a starting point for negotiations.

TASS also quoted Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, as saying that there could be an “apocalypse” if Russia used nuclear weapons in retaliation for Western actions. Russia itself has repeatedly warned that the West's support for Ukraine is putting it in direct confrontation with Russia and could lead to nuclear conflict.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The US quietly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, and Ukraine ...
News
5 hours ago

Zelensky says aid approval to Ukraine reinforces US role as “beacon of democracy”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the US Senate's approval of a multi-billion aid package for Ukraine reinforces ...
News
1 day ago

‘Go win the fight’: US Congress passes Ukraine aid after months of delay

A sweeping foreign aid package easily passed the US Congress late on Tuesday after months of delay, clearing the way for billions of dollars in ...
News
1 day ago

Russia detains ally of Defence Minister Shoigu for corruption

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered one of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's deputies be kept in custody on suspicion of taking bribes, the ...
News
1 day ago

Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt

An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  4. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display