World

Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned by top New York court

Judge says 'remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial'

25 April 2024 - 17:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, California, on October 4 2022.
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, California, on October 4 2022.
Image: Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape was overturned on Thursday by New York's highest court, reopening the landmark case that launched the #MeToo movement and highlighting the challenges of holding powerful men accountable.

In a 4-3 decision, the state Court of Appeals said the trial judge made a critical mistake by letting women testify that Weinstein assaulted them even though they were not part of the charges he faced.

Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Weinstein, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He told the New York Times that the decision upheld “the most basic principles” that criminal defendants should have at a trial.

The court said the trial judge compounded the error by letting Weinstein be cross-examined in a way that portrayed him in a “highly prejudicial” light.

“It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behaviour that destroys a defendant's character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges,” judge Jenny Rivera wrote for the majority. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial,” she added.

In a sharp dissent, judge Madeline Singas said the decision “perpetuates outdated notions of sexual violence and allows predators to escape accountability.

She accused the majority of “whitewashing the facts” and continuing a “disturbing trend” of overturning jury verdicts in sexual violence cases.

Former comedian Bill Cosby saw his 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned three years later by Pennsylvania's highest court. It said a 2005 agreement not to charge Cosby with drugging and assaulting a woman meant he should not have been charged a decade later.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, whose predecessor Cyrus Vance brought the case, will have to decide how to proceed against Weinstein.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for Bragg, said in an email.

Weinstein, 72, has been serving a 23-year prison sentence, after being convicted in February 2020 of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006, and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Bragg's office is separately in the middle of a criminal hush money trial against former US president Donald Trump.

It was not immediately clear how the decision would affect Weinstein, who has been serving his sentence in upstate New York. Even if he were not retried, he still faces a 16-year prison sentence in California after being convicted there last year for the 2013 rape of an actress in Los Angeles.

Weinstein's conviction in New York was considered a milestone for #MeToo, in which women have accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

“Today's decision is a major step back in holding those accountable for acts of sexual violence,” said Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer who represented eight of Weinstein's accusers. “It will require the victims to endure yet another trial.”

Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction. His own eponymous film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

READ MORE

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine faces sexual abuse allegation

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine was sued on Wednesday by an woman who claims she was sexually abused.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5m, jury says

Donald Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a ...
News
11 months ago

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on Los Angeles rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan who came to epitomize a culture of pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men that ignited the #MeToo ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display