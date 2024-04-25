World

IN PICS | Windmill sails fall from Paris cabaret club Moulin Rouge

25 April 2024 - 14:49 By Louise Dalmasso
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A cyclist passes by the Moulin Rouge, Paris' most famous cabaret club, after the sails of the landmark red windmill on its top fell off during the night in Paris, France, on April 25 2024.
A cyclist passes by the Moulin Rouge, Paris' most famous cabaret club, after the sails of the landmark red windmill on its top fell off during the night in Paris, France, on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, the most celebrated cabaret club in Paris, fell to the ground overnight in the early hours of Thursday, much to the sorrow of tourists.

“The Moulin Rouge, in 135 years of history, has experienced many adventures, but it is true that for the wings, this is the first time this has happened,” GM Jean-Victor Clerico told reporters.

“A little before 2am, the wings of the windmill gave way, fell on the boulevard and fortunately at this time the boulevard was empty of passers-by. We are relieved this morning especially to know that there were no injuries.”

A spokesperson for the Moulin Rouge said the theatre would investigate the cause of the incident with experts and insurers.

Clerico said whatever the cause, it was not intentional.

The Moulin Rouge, founded in 1889, became a global symbol of end-of-the-century Parisian culture, its famed can-can dancers widely depicted in paintings by avant-garde artists of the era such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Georges Seurat. These days the audience is largely made up of tourist groups.

“I hope they will build it up again so it will be as it always has been, the old Moulin Rouge,” Danish tourist Lise Thygesen said.

German tourist Florence Chevalier said: “It's weird to me, (the Moulin Rouge), it's Paris. It's like the Eiffel Tower, it's Paris. It's weird, you can't say it any other way.”

And it wasn't just tourists who came to see what happened.

“I heard it on the radio. As I live next door, I wanted to come and see with my own eyes what it was like, and it's very sad,” Laurence Plu said.

“It's not the Moulin anymore, it lost his wings, it lost his soul.”

Sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, are seen on the ground after they fell off during the night in Paris, France, on April 25 2024.
Sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, are seen on the ground after they fell off during the night in Paris, France, on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, the famous Paris cabaret club, after its sails fell off during the night on April 25 2024.
A view of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, the famous Paris cabaret club, after its sails fell off during the night on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bolt lies on the ground after the sails of the red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge fell off during the night on April 25 2024.
A bolt lies on the ground after the sails of the red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge fell off during the night on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People remove debris after the sails of the windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, fell off during the night, on April 25 2024.
People remove debris after the sails of the windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, fell off during the night, on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sails of the red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, are seen covered on the ground after a fall during the night in Paris on April 25 2024.
Sails of the red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, Paris's most famous cabaret club, are seen covered on the ground after a fall during the night in Paris on April 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The broken sails of the Moulin Rouge's red windmill are taken away after they fell off during the night in Paris.
The broken sails of the Moulin Rouge's red windmill are taken away after they fell off during the night in Paris.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge are seen covered on the ground on April 25, 2024, after they fell during the night.
Sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge are seen covered on the ground on April 25, 2024, after they fell during the night.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters

READ MORE:

2-million Britons suffer long Covid-19 symptoms, survey shows

Two-million people across England and Scotland are still suffering from long Covid-19 symptoms, of whom 381,000 have had their day-to-day activities ...
News
5 hours ago

Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt

An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of ...
News
2 days ago

‘Culture’ is now the last refuge of a scoundrel

Culture drives modern history and is behind much of what is happening in the world today, writes Patrick Bulger.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Africa’s super wealthy still mostly in Joburg, but semigration sees Mother City fast catching up

Cape Town, the Cape winelands, Tangier and Marrakesh, Kigali, Nairobi, Windhoek and Swakopmund are cities and areas in Africa to consider relocating ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display