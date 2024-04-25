Russia will make Nato nuclear weapons in Poland one of its primary targets if they are deployed there, the TASS news agency cited Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.
"Moves in this direction will not provide greater security [for Poland or other nations that host such weapons],” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.
Russia to target Nato nuclear weapons in Poland if they appear: TASS
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
