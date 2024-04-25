World

Russia to target Nato nuclear weapons in Poland if they appear: TASS

25 April 2024 - 06:45 By Reuters
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. File photo.
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia will make Nato nuclear weapons in Poland one of its primary targets if they are deployed there, the TASS news agency cited Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

"Moves in this direction will not provide greater security [for Poland or other nations that host such weapons],” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt

An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of ...
News
2 days ago

Russia detains ally of Defence Minister Shoigu for corruption

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered one of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's deputies be kept in custody on suspicion of taking bribes, the ...
News
20 hours ago

Nato drills in Finland are provocative, Russia's foreign ministry says

Nato exercises starting on April 26 in Finland and in proximity to the Russian-Finnish border are provocative in nature, Russian foreign ministry ...
News
1 day ago

‘Go win the fight’: US Congress passes Ukraine aid after months of delay

A sweeping foreign aid package easily passed the US Congress late on Tuesday after months of delay, clearing the way for billions of dollars in ...
News
1 day ago
