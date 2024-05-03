“It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a Geneva press briefing.
Aid operations run from Rafah included medical clinics and food distribution points, including centres for malnourished children, he said.
A World Health Organisation official said at the same briefing that a contingency plan for an incursion had been prepared, which included a new field hospital, but said it would not be enough to prevent a substantial rise in the death toll.
“I want to really say that this contingency plan is a band-aid,” said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory via video link. “It will absolutely not prevent the expected substantial additional mortality and morbidity posed by a military operation.”
He added that he was “extremely concerned” that any incursion would close the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt which is currently being used to import medical supplies.
Reuters
Rafah operation could result in 'slaughter', UN official says
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
