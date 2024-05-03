World

Rafah operation could result in 'slaughter', UN official says

03 May 2024 - 12:45 By Emma Farge
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Women inspect as a house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 3, 2024.
Women inspect as a house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 3, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk and be a huge blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, the UN humanitarian office said on Friday.

Israel has warned of an operation against Hamas in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where around a million displaced people are crowded together in shelters and makeshift accommodation, having fled months of Israeli bombardments triggered by Hamas fighters' deadly cross-border attack on October 7.

“It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a Geneva press briefing.

Aid operations run from Rafah included medical clinics and food distribution points, including centres for malnourished children, he said.

A World Health Organisation official said at the same briefing that a contingency plan for an incursion had been prepared, which included a new field hospital, but said it would not be enough to prevent a substantial rise in the death toll.

“I want to really say that this contingency plan is a band-aid,” said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory via video link. “It will absolutely not prevent the expected substantial additional mortality and morbidity posed by a military operation.”

He added that he was “extremely concerned” that any incursion would close the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt which is currently being used to import medical supplies.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US Democrats press Biden to prevent Israeli assault on Rafah

US President Joe Biden's administration faced renewed pressure on Wednesday from his fellow Democrats to influence Israel not to launch a full-scale ...
News
1 day ago

US surgeon in Gaza: 'nothing prepared me for scale of injuries'

The team dealt with 40-60 patients a day. Most were amputation cases.
News
2 days ago

Gaza truce or Rafah assault? Netanyahu faces political dilemma

Far-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are raising pressure on the embattled leader to reject a new Gaza ceasefire, ...
News
4 days ago

Hamas delegation due in Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, a Hamas official said on Sunday, as mediators stepped up ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum charges Emfuleni manager for dumping sewage into Vaal river South Africa
  3. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  4. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear ... South Africa
  5. Man walks into bank with live barn owl as a deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...