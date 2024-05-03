World

Turkey says Israel trade halted until permanent Gaza ceasefire

03 May 2024 - 10:30 By Ceyda Caglayan and Huseyin Hayatsever
Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey's trade halt with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is secured as well as unhindered humanitarian aid flow to the region, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday.

Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel on Thursday, citing the “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Palestinian territories.

Israel's uncompromising attitude and worsening situation in Gaza prompted Turkey to halt trade, Bolat said in a speech in Istanbul while announcing April trade figures. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

Reuters

