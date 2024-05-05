World

Israeli cabinet votes to shut down Al Jazeera's local operations

05 May 2024 - 14:18 By Ari Rabinovitch
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The logo of Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network is seen in one of their offices in Jerusalem June 13, 2017.
The logo of Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network is seen in one of their offices in Jerusalem June 13, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet decided on Sunday to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel for as long as the war in Gaza continues, on the grounds the Qatari television network threatens national security.

"The incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel," Netanyahu posted on social media after the unanimous cabinet vote.

A government statement said Israel's communications minister signed orders to "act immediately," but at least one lawmaker who supported the closure said Al Jazeera could still try to block it in court.

The measure, the statement said, will include closing Al Jazeera's offices in Israel, confiscating broadcast equipment, cutting off the channel from cable and satellite companies and blocking its websites.

The network is funded by the Qatari government and has been fiercely critical of Israel's military operation in Gaza, from where it has reported around the clock throughout the war. The Israeli statement did not mention Al Jazeera's Gaza operations.

Israel's parliament last month ratified a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security.

Al Jazeera made no immediate comment on Sunday, though it has previously rejected accusations that it was a threat to Israel's security and said the shutdown was an effort to silence it.

The law allows Netanyahu and his security cabinet to shut the network's offices in Israel for 45 days, a period that can be renewed, so it could stay in force until the end of July or until the end of major military operations in Gaza.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders, is trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal that could halt the Gaza war.

Reuters

READ MORE

Gaza ceasefire talks continue in Cairo, Israel pounds the Palestinian enclave

Hamas leaders held a second day of truce talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Sunday, with no apparent progress reported as the Islamist group ...
News
6 hours ago

Turkey says Israel trade halted until permanent Gaza ceasefire

Turkey's trade halt with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is secured as well as unhindered humanitarian aid flow to the ...
News
2 days ago

Turkey to join SA’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ, says minister

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday Turkey would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  2. AfriForum's charges against manager for sewage spillage into Vaal river ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  4. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  5. Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son South Africa

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)