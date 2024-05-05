World

Russian attacks on Ukraine energy system caused $1bn in damages — minister

05 May 2024 - 14:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Soldiers fire a mortar at a front-line position in the Donetsk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Soldiers fire a mortar at a front-line position in the Donetsk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Recent Russian massive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy system have caused more than $1bn worth of damage to the sector, Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday.

Since March 22, the Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations as well as main networks on an almost daily basis, leading to blackouts in many regions.

“Today, we are talking about the amounts of losses for more than a billion dollars. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will grow,” Galushchenko said in a statement.

Galushchenko said the main damage was to thermal and hydro generation facilities, as well as power transmission systems.

“The system is stable for today, but the situation is quite complicated,” he said, adding that thanks to favourable weather conditions, the energy system is currently being supported by wind and solar power generation.

READ MORE

Russian activist sentenced to 15 years for slew of anti-war acts

A Russian military court sentenced an anti-war activist in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk to 15 years in prison on Friday for crimes including ...
News
2 days ago

Thirty men have died trying to leave Ukraine to avoid fighting since war started

About 30 Ukrainian men have died trying to illegally cross Ukraine's borders and avoid fighting in the war against Russia which started in 2022, the ...
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | Russians throng to display of Western 'trophy' tanks captured in Ukraine

Western tanks and military hardware captured by Russian forces in Ukraine went on display in Moscow on Wednesday at an exhibition the Russian ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  2. AfriForum's charges against manager for sewage spillage into Vaal river ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  4. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  5. Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son South Africa

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)