World

Anti-aircraft units intercept drone south of Moscow, no damage or injuries, mayor says

10 May 2024 - 10:00 By Ron Popeski and Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.
Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.
Image: Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted a drone south of Moscow and there were no injuries or damage from falling debris, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Friday.

Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone, headed for Moscow, was downed in the Podolsk district just south of the capital. Emergency crews and specialists were on the scene.

Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram that a total of five Ukraine-launched drones had also been destroyed overnight over the Moscow and the Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

The governor of Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on oil processing facilities in different regions of Russia this year, disrupting 15% of Russia's oil refining capacity, according to an estimate by a Nato official at the beginning of April.

One such strike on Thursday hit a major oil processing plant in Bashkortostan region some 1,500km away, a Kyiv intelligence source said, the longest-range such attack since the start of the war in February 2022.

Drone attacks targeting Moscow are rarer occurrences.

Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but each says the other's military, transport and energy infrastructure are legitimate targets to weaken the opponent in their war efforts.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin, seeking continuity, proposes Mishustin remain Russia's prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the reappointment on Friday of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, a technocrat who has helped him through ...
News
6 hours ago

Russia considers lifting gasoline exports ban

Russia is considering lifting its gasoline exports ban, officials and sources said on Tuesday, as oil refineries return from maintenance and fuel ...
News
2 days ago

Russia to start production of Putin’s limousine at a former Toyota plant

Russia will start making Aurus luxury cars, which are used by President Vladimir Putin, at a former Toyota factory in St Petersburg this year, Denis ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine, officials say

A Russian air attack on Ukraine damaged several facilities in a strike targeting energy infrastructure across the country, Ukraine's military and ...
News
2 days ago

Russian court says US soldier charged with theft causing 'significant' damage

US soldier Gordon Black, who has been detained the Russian city of Vladivostok until July 2, has been charged with theft causing significant damage, ...
News
2 days ago

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the United States and many ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  2. Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies South Africa
  3. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Owners of collapsed building 'missing' as search for survivors ... South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues