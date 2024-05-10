World

FACTBOX | Who is Russia's Mikhail Mishustin?

10 May 2024 - 09:34 By Mark Trevelyan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrive for a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia, on May 6 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrive for a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia, on May 6 2024.
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Here are some key facts about Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, whose reappointment as prime minister President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday:

Mishustin, 58 (born March 3 1966), was appointed by Putin as head of government in January 2020, replacing Dmitry Medvedev. Along with other members of the Russian elite, Mishustin has been targeted by Western sanctions in connection with the war in Ukraine.

As chief technocrat in the ruling apparatus, with no background in the security services, Mishustin is not part of the so-called siloviki (strongmen) faction of intelligence veterans who are close to Putin. Before becoming prime minister, he headed the federal tax service, where he was credited with more than doubling revenues during his decade in charge.

His tenure in government has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war with Ukraine, both of which have thrown up vast logistical challenges that Mishustin has been tasked with solving.

Mishustin was named head of a new Coordination Council in October 2022 to work with regional leaders and industry to better supply the armed forces and improve medical and logistical support. Putin had acknowledged problems in this area after a chaotic mobilisation of 300,000 men, some of whom were reported to lack basic kit such as sleeping bags.

He comes across as a confident communicator, often seen on television fielding pointed questions from Putin on government tasks and deadlines.

In his annual report to parliament in April, Mishustin said his government had faced “very complicated” conditions but succeeded in adapting Russia's economy to Western sanctions and delivering on targets set by Putin, to whom he referred 67 times in official excerpts of his speech.

 Mishustin could play an important role in a future power transition. Under the constitution, the prime minister is first in line to take over as acting president until new elections if the Kremlin leader resigns, is removed from office or has to step aside for health reasons.

READ MORE:

Putin, seeking continuity, proposes Mishustin remain Russia's prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the reappointment on Friday of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, a technocrat who has helped him through ...
News
6 hours ago

Russia considers lifting gasoline exports ban

Russia is considering lifting its gasoline exports ban, officials and sources said on Tuesday, as oil refineries return from maintenance and fuel ...
News
2 days ago

Russia to start production of Putin’s limousine at a former Toyota plant

Russia will start making Aurus luxury cars, which are used by President Vladimir Putin, at a former Toyota factory in St Petersburg this year, Denis ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine, officials say

A Russian air attack on Ukraine damaged several facilities in a strike targeting energy infrastructure across the country, Ukraine's military and ...
News
2 days ago

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the United States and many ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  2. Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies South Africa
  3. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Owners of collapsed building 'missing' as search for survivors ... South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues