World

Philippine calls for Chinese diplomats to be expelled for disinformation

10 May 2024 - 10:15 By Martin Petty and Joe Cash
US troops take part in a counter landing live fire exercise as part of US-Philippines joint military exercises on May 06, 2024 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines.
Image: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The Philippine national security council on Friday called for Chinese diplomats to be expelled from the country for what it called a malicious disinformation campaign that had breached local laws and diplomatic protocols.

In a statement, the council said the Chinese embassy's actions “should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned without serious penalty”. It was referring to a report of an alleged leak of a call between a Chinese diplomat and a senior military official discussing a dispute over the South China Sea.

China demands Philippines ensure Chinese diplomats perform their duties normally, says foreign ministry

China demands that the Philippines cease being provocative and allow Chinese diplomats to perform their duties normally, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China was responding to the Philippines national security adviser calling for Chinese embassy officials to be expelled. The adviser cited an alleged leak of a phone conversation with a senior Philippines military official about a purported deal with Beijing to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea.

Reuters

