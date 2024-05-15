The search for 35 people who are missing after flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province continued on Wednesday, authorities said, as the death toll from the weekend disaster rose to 58.
Heavy rain on Saturday night triggered flash floods, landslides and cold lava flow — a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water — in three districts and one town in West Sumatra province. By Tuesday, the death toll stood at 52.
The cold lava flow, known by the Indonesian word “lahar”, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December. A series of eruptions have followed since.
The national disaster and management agency BNPB will focus the search for missing people in areas near rivers and clean the main roads from large rocks, debris and mud brought by the floods, its head Suharyanto said t on Wednesday.
Video shared by BNPB showed logs, rocks and mud strewn over roads in Tanah Datar district, with collapsed bridges and houses.
Residents helped by local rescuers, police and military were cleaning houses and mosques from mud. In some settlements, excavators were deployed to remove large rocks and trees.
At least 249 houses, 225 hectares of land, including rice fields, 19 bridges and most main roads were damaged in three districts and one town.
Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG said it planned to try to mitigate heavy rainfall expected for the next week in West Sumatra by "cloud seeding" to prevent rains in the worst affected areas.
Widely used in Indonesia, cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall in dry areas.
Reuters
Indonesia searches for 35 missing in deadly Sumatra floods
Image: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
The search for 35 people who are missing after flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province continued on Wednesday, authorities said, as the death toll from the weekend disaster rose to 58.
Heavy rain on Saturday night triggered flash floods, landslides and cold lava flow — a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water — in three districts and one town in West Sumatra province. By Tuesday, the death toll stood at 52.
The cold lava flow, known by the Indonesian word “lahar”, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December. A series of eruptions have followed since.
The national disaster and management agency BNPB will focus the search for missing people in areas near rivers and clean the main roads from large rocks, debris and mud brought by the floods, its head Suharyanto said t on Wednesday.
Video shared by BNPB showed logs, rocks and mud strewn over roads in Tanah Datar district, with collapsed bridges and houses.
Residents helped by local rescuers, police and military were cleaning houses and mosques from mud. In some settlements, excavators were deployed to remove large rocks and trees.
At least 249 houses, 225 hectares of land, including rice fields, 19 bridges and most main roads were damaged in three districts and one town.
Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG said it planned to try to mitigate heavy rainfall expected for the next week in West Sumatra by "cloud seeding" to prevent rains in the worst affected areas.
Widely used in Indonesia, cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall in dry areas.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts
Landslides kill 18 on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, two missing
Jakarta to remain economic hub as Indonesia prepares to move capital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos