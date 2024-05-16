World

French police search for 'The Fly' after deadly prison van escape

16 May 2024 - 10:35 By Gabriel Stargardter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Undated mugshot of 30-year-old French inmate Mohamed Amra, also known as "The Fly", who was freed by accomplices in a May 14, 2024 deadly French prison van attack that left two guards dead and three injured.
Undated mugshot of 30-year-old French inmate Mohamed Amra, also known as "The Fly", who was freed by accomplices in a May 14, 2024 deadly French prison van attack that left two guards dead and three injured.
Image: Handout via REUTERS

Hundreds of police fanned out across northern France on a huge manhunt for a fugitive gangster known as “The Fly” on Wednesday, a day after he was sprang from a prison van by gunmen in an attack that killed two prison guards.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said France had deployed unprecedented resources to capture the armed gang, including assistance from foreign countries. Four-hundred and fifty officers were deployed to Eure region where the attack took place.

“We are investing considerable resources, we are making a lot of progress,” he told RTL radio.

Across France, thousands of prison guards staged a symbolic 24-hour shutdown of jails in support of their slain colleagues.

Right-wing politicians said the brazenness of the assault showed that the centrist government had lost its grip on drug crime, comparing France to countries with long-standing reputations for endemic gang violence.

“We're on a path to Mexicanisation,” Bruno Retailleau, leader of the main centre-right opposition party in the French Senate, said in a radio interview. “Prisons are sieves. Dealers run their drug trafficking businesses from jail.”

Far-right politician Marion Marechal posted a video on X of herself offering support to guards outside a prison in Bordeaux.

“We have the impression of being in a third world country,” she said, after one of the guards asked how such a violent attack could take place in France.

Known as “The Fly,” fugitive Mohamed Amra is a 30-year-old from northern France, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. Police sources said he was involved in drug trafficking.

The Paris prosecutor's office said he had been convicted of burglary by a court in Evreux on May 10 and was being held at the Val de Reuil prison. He had also been indicted by prosecutors in Marseille for a kidnapping that led to a death, it said.

Tuesday's attack came on the same day that France's Senate released a major report on drug trafficking, warning that the country faced a “tipping point” from rising violence.

The report recommended the creation of a French version of the US Drug Enforcement Administration to combat a powerful national drug trade with annual turnover of 3.5 billion euros.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal South Africa
  4. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...