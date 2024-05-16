World

Strikes delay cane crush at Australia's biggest sugar producer

16 May 2024 - 07:50 By Peter Hobson
Wilmar has eight sugar mills in Australia's Queensland state which it says run 24 hours a day during the cane crushing season from June to November.
Image: Li Zhongfei/ File photo

Australia's largest sugar producer, Wilmar Sugar, said on Thursday that industrial action by its employees would delay the start of cane processing at its factories by several days.

“Despite our best attempts to mitigate the impact of work stoppages and other industrial action, we are unable to complete the preparatory work necessary to meet our scheduled start dates,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Production will be delayed by two days at seven of the mills and by seven days at the eighth, the Plane Creek Mill, the spokesperson said.

“With another full-day work stoppage planned for next Tuesday, the start of production may be further delayed,” they said.

