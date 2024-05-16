World

UK police charge man after anti-Muslim incidents in London

16 May 2024 - 13:47 By Muvija M
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Katan, 61, from Ealing in west London, was charged with 11 counts of racially aggravated criminal damage, and two other offences relating to hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is due to appear at Uxbridge magistrate's court on Friday. Stock photo.
Katan, 61, from Ealing in west London, was charged with 11 counts of racially aggravated criminal damage, and two other offences relating to hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is due to appear at Uxbridge magistrate's court on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

British police charged a man with multiple counts of racially aggravated criminal damage on Thursday, after a series of anti-Muslim incidents last October and November at the office that serves Palestinian interests as well as mosques and businesses in the capital.

Police said Jonathan Katan was arrested last November after red paint was thrown or sprayed at a number of different locations on 11 occasions between October 16 and November 18.

Katan, 61, from Ealing in west London, was charged with 11 counts of racially aggravated criminal damage, and two other offences relating to hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is due to appear at Uxbridge magistrate's court on Friday.

“This [case] demonstrates how seriously we take allegations of hate crime against any of our communities,” chief superintendent Sean Wilson said in the statement.

There has also been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in Britain after the start of Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7 attack on southern Israel by the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas.

Earlier this week two men appeared in court facing charges of having planned to attack and kill members of the Jewish community and others with automatic weapons in the northwest of the country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

King Charles unveils his first portrait since coronation

Britain's King Charles on Tuesday unveiled the first official portrait of himself since his coronation last May.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Eunuch Maker' ringleader jailed for penis, testicles amputations

The ringleader of an extreme body modification conspiracy who cut off men's genitals and uploaded videos to his “Eunuch Maker” website was jailed for ...
News
3 days ago

UK police charge three men with helping Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service

British police said on Monday three men had been charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service after authorities made a series of ...
News
3 days ago

UK PM Sunak to call on university bosses to protect Jewish students

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on university bosses at a meeting on Thursday to protect Jewish students, saying a vocal minority of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Soshanguve child South Africa
  2. Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal South Africa
  3. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa
  4. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  5. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI