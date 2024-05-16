World

US soldier held in Russia pleads guilty, RIA agency reports

16 May 2024 - 08:07 By Reuters
Gordon Black, a US serviceman detained in Russia, poses for a selfie in this picture obtained from social media, in an unspecified location, released in February 2023.
Image: Gordon Black Via Facebook/via REUTERS

Gordon Black, a US soldier being held in the Russian city of Vladivostok, has pleaded guilty to theft charges and is co-operating with investigators, Russia's RIA state news agencies reported on Thursday.

“He is co-operating (with the investigation), he admitted (guilt),” RIA cited a representative of the local interior ministry as saying.

Black could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

Black, a US staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 by police in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on suspicion of stealing from a woman he was in a relationship with. The court ordered he remains detained until July 2.

The US warns its citizens against all travel to Russia, citing an array of reasons, including “the potential for harassment and the singling out of US citizens for detention by Russian government security officials” and the arbitrary enforcement of the law.

A handful of US citizens have been detained since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, including Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was detained in 2023 on charges of spying.

