World

Pentagon chief told Israel counterpart civilians must be protected before any Rafah operation

17 May 2024 - 10:09 By Costas Pitas and Dan Whitcomb
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Combatant Commanders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 15, 2024.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Combatant Commanders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 15, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, reinforced the “unquestionable necessity” of protecting civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted flow humanitarian aid before any potential military operation in Rafah, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Reuters

US aid pier for Gaza floats into wartime reality

The US aims to have a floating pier in place off the Gaza Strip coast in the coming days to boost aid deliveries, but Washington is facing the same ...
News
1 day ago

Dow tops 40,000, Biden trolls Trump in split screen video

The Dow topped 40,000 for the first time on Thursday in an all-time high, giving US President Joe Biden an opening to prove his Republican election ...
News
2 hours ago

US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel, rebuking Biden

The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel, seeking to ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  2. Catholic schools contribute much to education in SA: Angie Motshekga South Africa
  3. Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June news
  4. SIU fails to stop payout to former Lepelle Northern Water acting CEO South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI