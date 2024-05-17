US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, reinforced the “unquestionable necessity” of protecting civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted flow humanitarian aid before any potential military operation in Rafah, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Reuters
Pentagon chief told Israel counterpart civilians must be protected before any Rafah operation
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Reuters
