Charges against nine Egyptian men accused over a 2023 migrant boat disaster off Greece were dropped on Tuesday, after a Greek court said it had no jurisdiction to hear the case as the shipwreck happened in international waters.
The men, aged between 21 and 41, were arrested hours after the boat sank and have remained in pre-trial detention since on charges of migrant smuggling, causing a shipwreck and participating in a criminal organisation. They have denied any wrongdoing.
Reuters
Charges dropped against nine men over 2023 migrant shipwreck off Greece
Image: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas / File photo
