World

Charges dropped against nine men over 2023 migrant shipwreck off Greece

21 May 2024 - 12:45 By Renee Maltezou
A migrant who was rescued from the open sea along with other migrants after their boat capsized sits outside a warehouse used as a shelter at the port of Kalamata, Greece on June 15 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas / File photo

Charges against nine Egyptian men accused over a 2023 migrant boat disaster off Greece were dropped on Tuesday, after a Greek court said it had no jurisdiction to hear the case as the shipwreck happened in international waters.

The men, aged between 21 and 41, were arrested hours after the boat sank and have remained in pre-trial detention since on charges of migrant smuggling, causing a shipwreck and participating in a criminal organisation. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Reuters

