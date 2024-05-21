World

France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu

21 May 2024 - 09:30 By Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ICC prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan KC at Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza in October.
ICC prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan KC at Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza in October.
Image: International Criminal Court/ File photo

France backs the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the 'fight against impunity', its foreign ministry said after the court's prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others for alleged war crimes.

On Monday, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defence chief Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders, including its chief, Yahya Sinwar.

If such warrants are issued, however, members of the court, which includes nearly all countries of the European Union, could be put in a diplomatically difficult position.

“France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

While US President Joe Biden called the legal step against Israeli officials “outrageous”, the French foreign ministry took a different stance.

It reiterated both its condemnation of Hamas's 'anti-Semitic massacres' on Oct. 7 as well as its warnings over possible violations of international humanitarian law by Israel's invasion of the Gaza strip.

“As far as Israel is concerned, it will be up to the court's pretrial chamber to decide whether to issue these warrants, after examining the evidence put forward by the prosecutor ... ,” the ministry said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Africa welcomes ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed an announcement by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor saying he had requested arrest warrants for ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war

Israel is voicing concern that the International Criminal Court could be preparing to issue arrest warrants for government officials on charges ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘I may be South African, but not here to batter Israel,’ says UN’s Navi Pillay

However, she praised South Africans for taking a stand against the killings in Gaza
News
3 months ago

SA calls for probe after reports of mass graves of Palestinian civilians in Gaza

The department of international relations and cooperation says reports about the discovery of mass graves in Gaza calls for immediate and ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

ICJ ruling bolsters SA’s ICC case against Israel, says Lamola

Minister Ronald Lamola says the judgment lays a good foundation for the pursuit of charges against individual leaders.
News
3 months ago

Gqeberha lawyer challenges US, UK on Israeli military support

Law firm has written letters of intent to the White House and No. 10 Downing Street, accusing them of ‘aiding, abetting, supporting’ the Israeli ...
News
3 months ago

IN FULL | John Dugard's submission to the ICJ

The submission by Prof John Dugard SC, counsel and advocate for South Africa in the case against Israel.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man accused of shoplifting dies after being kept in back room at Heidelberg ... South Africa
  2. Pikitup ‘wildcat’ strike still affecting 10 depots in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa
  4. Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized South Africa
  5. State seeks to have bail of ANC MP accused of wife's murder revoked South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections