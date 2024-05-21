World

Singapore Air suffers fatality, passenger injuries amid severe turbulence on flight

21 May 2024 - 12:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Singapore Airlines flight from London had to divert to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence.
A Singapore Airlines flight from London had to divert to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence.
Image: Edgar Su/Reuters

Singapore Airlines had to divert its flight from London Heathrow airport on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence.

The airline said flight SQ321 departed for Singapore on Monday but had to divert to Bangkok in Thailand, landing at 3.45pm local time on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide additional assistance needed.”

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cloud 9 within reach: aviation industry almost fully recovered to pre-Covid ‘normal’

New biofuels, AI, more people in the air and increased use of travel agents among new developments in local travel, says FlySafair's Kirby Gordon
News
2 months ago

China's first home-grown airliner makes international debut in Singapore

China's challenger to Airbus and Boeing's passenger jets, the narrow-body C919 manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  2. Pikitup ‘wildcat’ strike still affecting 10 depots in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Man accused of shoplifting dies after being kept in back room at Heidelberg ... South Africa
  4. Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized South Africa
  5. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections