A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to bad weather conditions, with 30 passengers aboard injured, multiple Thai media outlets reported on Tuesday.
The flight was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing. A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport could not immediately confirm whether an emergency landing had taken place, but told reporters a medical team was on standby.
Singapore airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Reuters
Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, 30 injured, Thai media says
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
