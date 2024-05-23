World

Lai's May 20 speech 'extremely harmful'; countermeasures 'necessary', Chinese state broadcaster says

23 May 2024 - 06:44 By Beijing newsroom
Lai's speech was a confession of a desire for Taiwan independence and undermined peace and stability across Taiwan Strait.
Lai Ching-te's May 20 inauguration speech was "extremely harmful" and mainland China's countermeasures are "legitimate, legal and necessary", China's state broadcaster said on Thursday.

Lai's speech was a confession of a desire for Taiwan independence and undermined peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, it said.

