Lai Ching-te's May 20 inauguration speech was "extremely harmful" and mainland China's countermeasures are "legitimate, legal and necessary", China's state broadcaster said on Thursday.
Lai's speech was a confession of a desire for Taiwan independence and undermined peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, it said.
Reuters
Lai's May 20 speech 'extremely harmful'; countermeasures 'necessary', Chinese state broadcaster says
