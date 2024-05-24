The Chinese military sent multiple bombers on Friday to conduct mock strikes in its Taiwan drills, state television CCTV said.
The bombers of the eastern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army set up several attack formations in waters east of Taiwan, carrying out mock attacks in co-ordination with naval vessels, it added.
Reuters
China sends bombers on mock strikes in Taiwan drill
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
