China sends bombers on mock strikes in Taiwan drill

24 May 2024 - 12:15 By Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo
A person looks at a screen showing news footage of military drills conducted in areas around the island of Taiwan by the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), in Beijing, China May 23, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The Chinese military sent multiple bombers on Friday to conduct mock strikes in its Taiwan drills, state television CCTV said.

The bombers of the eastern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army set up several attack formations in waters east of Taiwan, carrying out mock attacks in co-ordination with naval vessels, it added.

