German tourists, Spanish waitress and Senegalese man killed in Mallorca collapse

24 May 2024 - 12:58 By Inti Landauro
Two German tourists, a Spanish waitress and a Senegalese man were killed when a two-storey restaurant building collapsed on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city council said.

The accident, which police said was possibly caused by excessive weight on the terrace of the Medusa Beach Club, comes as Spain's Mediterranean Balearic Islands prepare for a summer tourism season expected to bring millions of visitors.

The German victims were two women aged 20 and 30, the waitress was 23 and the Senegalese man was 44, the council said in a statement.

All the 16 reported injured were Dutch tourists, he said.

A spokesperson for German's Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Mallorca was in close contact with authorities.

“The situation on the ground is still partly unclear,” the spokesperson said. “At this point in time, we unfortunately have to assume that German nationals are among the dead and injured.”

The Palma city council will release more information later on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Reuters

