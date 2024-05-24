A landslide in a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea killed about 100 people, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said on Friday.
Bodies are being recovered after the landslide hit the village of Kaokalam in the province of Enga at about 3am on Friday, the broadcaster added.
Reuters could not independently verify the death toll. No further details were immediately available.
Landslide in remote Papua New Guinea village kills about 100
