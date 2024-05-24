World

Russian spy chief says Ukraine was directly involved in Moscow concert hall attack

24 May 2024 - 11:30 By Reuters
Members of Russian special operations forces gather at the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.
Image: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

Ukrainian military intelligence was directly involved in a deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow in which over 140 people were killed, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said, TASS reported on Friday.

“The investigation is ongoing, but it is already safe to say that Ukrainian military intelligence is directly involved in this attack,” the state news agency quoted Bortnikov as saying.

He also accused the Nato military alliance of facilitating the transfer of “mercenaries and militants of international terrorist organisations from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan” to Ukraine so that they could fight against Russian forces there.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the concert hall massacre in March and US officials said they had intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan. Ukraine has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack.

Bortnikov was cited by TASS as saying that Islamic State Khorasan had played a role in co-ordinating the attackers' actions and that Ukrainian military intelligence had also played a direct role.

Reuters

