World

US's Yellen expresses concern over rising living costs

24 May 2024 - 11:07 By Gnaneshwar Rajan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In an interview published on Friday Yellen said that although wages had gone up significantly, there were substantial price increases important to people, as such increases in a relatively short period of time were very noticeable.
In an interview published on Friday Yellen said that although wages had gone up significantly, there were substantial price increases important to people, as such increases in a relatively short period of time were very noticeable.
Image: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over substantial increases in living costs, the Financial Times said on Friday.

In an interview published on Friday Yellen said that although wages had gone up significantly, there were substantial price increases important to people, as such increases in a relatively short period of time were very noticeable.

“They see it when they shop for food,” she added. “They see it in terms of rentals. With higher mortgage rates, it's tough for young people who would like to buy a house to enter the market.”

In the 12 months through April, US CPI increased 3.4% after climbing 3.5% in March. Early this month, the US central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%, where it has been since July.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  4. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  5. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...