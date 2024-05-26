World

Aircraft hit by severe turbulence returns to Singapore, local media reports

26 May 2024 - 12:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Image: Stringer

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) aircraft used for a flight in which a passenger died during severe turbulence returned to Singapore on Sunday, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.

The flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing. At least 43 people who were on board remain hospitalised in Bangkok, a hospital in the Thai capital said on Saturday.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed the aircraft, operating as flight SQ9071, left Bangkok on Sunday at 0349 GMT and arrived in Singapore at 0539 GMT.

“SIA obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in Singapore and Thailand, the investigators, and the aircraft manufacturer, and the aircraft was cleared by our Engineering and Flight Operations teams, before departure,” Singapore Airlines told CNA.

READ MORE

Singapore Air suffers fatality, passenger injuries amid severe turbulence on flight

Singapore Airlines had to divert its flight from London Heathrow airport on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence.
News
5 days ago

Shaken passengers arrive in Singapore after deadly turbulence-stricken flight

More than 140 passengers and crew from a Singapore Airlines flight hit by heavy turbulence that left dozens injured and one dead finally reached ...
News
4 days ago

After Singapore Airlines turbulence accident, flight crews urge buckling up

Buckle up. That is the message from flight attendants and pilots after the severe turbulence encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gupta brothers arrested in India are not Ajay and Atul: Lamola South Africa
  2. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa
  3. Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months ... Sci-Tech
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night South Africa
  5. Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...