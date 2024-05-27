World

Slovak prime minister Fico's health improving, government says

27 May 2024 - 13:23 By Jan Lopatka
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person is detained after shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024.
A person is detained after shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition after an assassination attempt earlier this month is improving, the government and hospital said on Monday.

An attacker hit Fico with four bullets at short range when the prime minister greeted supporters at a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova on May 15.

Fico, 59, was hit in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in the regional capital of Banska Bystrica in serious condition. He underwent a more than a five-hour surgical operation immediately and another two days later.

He has been improving since, the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital has said in daily updates, and examinations confirmed that on Monday.

“Based on the examination results, today's medical board meeting confirmed the gradual improvement of the Prime Minister's health condition,” the government said without further details.

The attack, the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years, underscored deep political divisions in Slovak society.

Police detained the attacker on the spot. Prosecutors later charged the man, identified as Juraj C., with premeditated murder, and a court ordered he be held in custody.

The 71-year old man told the court he had wanted to hurt, and not kill, the Slovak prime minister because he disagreed with government policies, and had used a gun he had owned for more than 30 years, a court document showed.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Slovak PM Fico's attacker may not have acted alone, says minister

The suspect in an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may not have been just a “lone wolf” as previously believed, the ...
News
1 week ago

Kremlin condemns shooting of Fico, wishes him a speedy recovery

The Kremlin on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and wished him a speedy recovery after he was shot ...
News
1 week ago

Slovak leader Fico stable after surgery but condition 'very serious'

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was in a "very serious" but stable condition on Thursday, a hospital official said, after he was shot five ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa
  2. IEC contemplates taking action against 'vote rigging' accusers Politics
  3. Eastern Cape transport department seeks military aid amid taxi protests in ... South Africa
  4. BMW cash-in-transit gang caught by cops South Africa
  5. RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...