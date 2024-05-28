World

Pope used vulgar Italian word to refer to LGBT community, Italian newspapers report

28 May 2024 - 08:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Pope Francis used a highly derogatory term towards the LGBT community as he reiterated in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops that gay people should not be allowed to become priests, Italian media reported on Monday.

La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, Italy's largest circulation dailies, both quoted the pope as saying seminaries, or priesthood colleges, are already too full of "frociaggine", a vulgar Italian term roughly translating as "faggotness".

The Vatican did not respond to a request for comment.

La Repubblica attributed its story to several unspecified sources, while Corriere said it was backed up by a few, unnamed bishops, who suggested the pope, as an Argentine, might have not realised that the Italian term he used was offensive.

Political gossip website Dagospia was the first to report on the alleged incident, said to have happened on May 20, when the Italian Bishops Conference opened a four-day assembly with a non-public meeting with the pontiff.

Francis, who is 87, has so far been credited with leading the Roman Catholic Church into taking a more welcoming approach towards the LGBT community.

In 2013, at the start of his papacy, he famously said, "If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?", while last year he allowed priests to bless members of same-sex couples, triggering substantial conservative backlash.

Nevertheless, he delivered a similar message on gay seminarians - minus the reported swear word - when he met Italian bishops in 2018, telling them to carefully vet priesthood applicants and reject any suspected homosexuals.

In a 2005 document, released under Francis's late predecessor Benedict XVI, the Vatican said the Church could admit into the priesthood those who had clearly overcome homosexual tendencies for at least three years.

The document said practicing homosexuals and those with "deep-seated" gay tendencies and those who "support the so-called gay culture" should be barred.

READ MORE:

Pope says Africans are 'special case' when it comes to LGBTQ+ blessings

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Monday he is confident critics of his decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples will eventually ...
News
3 months ago

Pope says LGBTQ+ blessings are for individuals, not approval of unions

Pope Francis on Friday defended a Vatican document on blessings for same-sex couples but said they were not an approval of a lifestyle the Church ...
News
4 months ago

Pope defends same-sex blessings declaration, says it is misunderstood

Pope Francis on Sunday defended a landmark decision approving blessings for same-sex couples, suggesting that those in the Catholic Church who have ...
News
4 months ago

Pope Francis hints at slight opening to blessings of same-sex couples

Pope Francis has appeared to leave open the possibility of priests blessing same-sex couples, if they are limited, decided on a case-by-case basis ...
News
7 months ago

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Francis was quizzed on a variety of topics, including LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shots fired at police during Eastern Cape taxi shutdown, five arrests South Africa
  2. The 'unbelievable' Makro deals which proved unattainable Consumer Live
  3. NSFAS to take over payment of student allowances by September as it tries to ... South Africa
  4. Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  5. 'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...