World

US nears deal to fund Moderna's bird flu vaccine trial

30 May 2024 - 07:43 By Kanjyik Ghosh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US government is reported to be nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine.
The US government is reported to be nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine.
Image: Chayakorn Lot/ 123rf.com/ File photo

The US government is nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as an H5N1 outbreak spreads through egg farms and among cattle herds.

The federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) could come as soon as next month, and would also include a promise to procure doses if the phase-three trials turn out to be successful, the report said.

It is expected to total several tens of millions of dollars, and could be accompanied by a commitment to procure doses if the phase-three trials are successful, according to the report.

Moderna and the US department of health and human services (HHS) did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

The US, Canada and Europe have been in active talks with firms such as CSL Seqirus and GSK to acquire or manufacture H5N1 bird flu vaccines, which could be used to protect at-risk poultry and dairy workers, veterinarians and lab technicians.

Last week, a second human case of bird flu was confirmed in the US since the virus was first detected in dairy cattle in late March.

Bird flu has fuelled concerns as the disease is increasingly spreading to mammals, with the first-ever outbreaks detected in dairy cows in the US, raising concerns about it spreading to humans through the nation's milk supply.

Since 2022, bird flu has infected more than 90-million chickens, 9,000 wild birds, 52 dairy herds and three people in the country.

Reuters

READ MORE

Australia detects H7 bird flu at egg farm

A highly pathogenic bird flu has been detected on an egg farm near Melbourne but it is not the same strain that has swept the globe and infected ...
News
1 week ago

Bird flu set to spread in Antarctic, causing huge damage: report

Bird flu is likely to spread further in the Antarctic region, causing immense damage to wildlife, according to experts on the highly contagious ...
News
5 months ago

France puts country on high alert regarding bird flu

France raised the risk level of bird flu to high from moderate after the detection of new cases of the disease, the farm ministry said on Tuesday, ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  3. All voters in queues will be allowed to vote as IEC rules out second voting day Politics
  4. Delays at polling stations may be tactic to extend voting by a day, says Malema Politics
  5. IEC update: voting running smoothly, delays at some stations South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...