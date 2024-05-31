World

Russian MP promises 'asymmetric' response to attacks with US arms

31 May 2024 - 10:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescuers work a site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 31, 2024.
Rescuers work a site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 31, 2024.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv/Handout via REUTERS

Russia will retaliate asymmetrically to Ukrainian attacks on its territory using weapons provided by the US, the RIA news agency cited Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the Russian lower house's defence committee, as saying on Friday.

Kartapolov said Biden's decision to allow limited missile strikes inside Russia with US weapons would not impact Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

READ MORE:

Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum

Russia has invited Afghanistan's Taliban to its biggest annual economic forum as Moscow moves to remove a ban on the Islamist movement, a senior ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | In Russia at war, children swap classroom for shooting range

Fourteen-year-old Russian schoolboy David learnt something new this month: firing accurately with a Kalashnikov is trickier than with a pistol.
News
4 days ago

Court hears appeal of bankers fined over Swiss deposits by Putin friend

A Zurich court is on Monday hearing an appeal by bankers convicted last year of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions after ...
News
3 days ago

Zelensky, from Kharkiv, urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to US. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday to join an upcoming peace summit ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Musa Khawula's blog on Nozuko Mbalula and Michelle Perrow ruled defamatory South Africa
  2. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  3. Trump guilty verdict fires up Republican donors, who pledge millions World
  4. Ballot box in uMhlatuze goes missing while in transit to local IEC office South Africa
  5. Life in jail for Limpopo pastor who killed woman on roadside South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...