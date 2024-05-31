Russia will retaliate asymmetrically to Ukrainian attacks on its territory using weapons provided by the US, the RIA news agency cited Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the Russian lower house's defence committee, as saying on Friday.
Kartapolov said Biden's decision to allow limited missile strikes inside Russia with US weapons would not impact Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian MP promises 'asymmetric' response to attacks with US arms
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv/Handout via REUTERS
