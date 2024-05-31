“You are literally fighting not only for your own freedom but also for our freedom and our security,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
Reuters
Ukraine signs security deal with Sweden in push for Western support
Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement with Sweden on Friday, one of three planned with Nordic countries, as he seeks further military support from the West in the war against Russia.
The announcement comes as Western nations discuss whether to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia that are supporting an offensive against the northeastern city Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
“You can see that Russia is trying to expand the war ... Only together we can stop the madness from Moscow,” Zelensky said on signing the deal, the 13th such agreement Kyiv has signed with a Western nation.
Sweden has committed to additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion crowns ($7 billion) between 2024 and 2026, bringing its total aid between 2022 and 2026 to nearly $10 billion.
Sweden will also transfer two ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, seen as crucial for identifying incoming cruise missiles and drones and identify targets in the air and at sea, as well as its entire stock of armoured tracked personnel carriers.
Reuters
