US-British strikes leave 14 dead in Yemen

31 May 2024 - 09:30 By Hatem Maher and Mohammed Ghobari and Clauda Tanios
Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, chants slogans after he delivered a statement on the group's latest attacks during a rally held to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 24 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

The Houthi's Al-Masirah television said on Friday 14 people have been killed and over 30 wounded in US and British strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province.

The outlet reported that the strikes targeted a radio building in Hodeidah's Al-Hawk district and port of Salif.

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to deter the militant group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command said in a statement that US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The British defence ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.

“As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure,” the British defence ministry said in a statement.

“Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks.”

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

Reuters

