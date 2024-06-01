World

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods, cold lava flow

01 June 2024 - 09:56 By Bernadette Christina
Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Bukittinggi, West Sumatera province, Indonesia, May 30, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Image: Antara Foto/Al Fatah via Reuters

A volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted on Saturday spewing a five-kilometre high ash cloud, the country's volcanology agency (PVMBG) said, while its disaster agency warned of potential flash floods and cold lava flow.

The eruption of Mount Ibu at 11.03am follows a series of eruptions in May, after authorities noticed an uptick of volcanic activity starting in April, leading to the evacuation of seven nearby villages.

“The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest,” the agency said, adding that residents and tourists should maintain a distance of at least 7km from the active crater.

Footage shared by the agency showed the volcano spewing ash that grew thicker and eventually dispersed.

Indonesia's disaster management agency BNPB told local authorities to anticipate secondary disasters such as flash floods and cold lava flow. Analysis by the nation's meteorology agency shows the region has the potential for moderate to heavy rain, though it did not say when.

“If there is a build-up of material left over from the eruption, it should be cleaned up immediately because it is dangerous. If there is heavy rain, flash floods could occur, cause damage and many fatalities,” Suharyanto, the BNPB chief, had said in a statement on Friday.

The volcano has been on PVMBG's highest alert level since May 16. Mount Ibu's recent activity follows a series of eruptions of other volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes.

Flash floods and cold lava flow from Mount Marapi, one of the most active volcanoes in West Sumatra province, covered several nearby districts after torrential rain on May 11, killing at least 67 people with 20 people still missing.

Reuters

READ MORE

More than 670 feared dead in Papua New Guinea landslide, UN agency says

More than 670 people have died in Papua New Guinea's massive landslide, the UN migration agency estimated on Sunday as rescue efforts continued.
News
5 days ago

Indonesia searches for 35 missing in deadly Sumatra floods

The search for 35 people who are missing after flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province continued on Wednesday, authorities ...
News
2 weeks ago

China foreign minister says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace and stability

China and Indonesia have pledged to strengthen economic ties and maintain peace and stability in the region, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on ...
News
1 month ago
