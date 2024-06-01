World

Japanese billionaire Maezawa cancels moon fly-by mission

01 June 2024 - 09:26 By Reuters
Space flight participant Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is seen inside the Soyuz MS-20 space capsule shortly after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, in this December 20 2021 file image taken from video.
Image: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa cancelled his “dearMoon” mission, which the project said was to have been the first private flight around the moon, the mission announced on Saturday.

The team had originally aimed to make the circumlunar flight with celebrities on board by the end of last year but that became “unfeasible”, the mission said in a statement on its website.

“Without clear schedule certainty in the near-term, it is with a heavy heart that Maezawa made the unavoidable decision to cancel the project,” it said. “To all who have supported this project and looked forward to this endeavour, we sincerely appreciate it and apologise for this outcome.”

The statement gave no further details on the cause of the cancellation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX named Maezawa, the colourful founder of Japanese online fashion store Zozo Inc, its first private passenger in 2018.

Three years later he was the first private passenger to visit the International Space Station in more than a decade, launching on a Soyuz rocket.

In 2022, Maezawa announced that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki would be among the eight crew members he planned to take on the dearMoon mission.

In November he said the fly-by mission would be delayed until this year or later.

Indian space start-up Agnikul launches country's second privately built rocket

India's Agnikul Cosmos launched its Agnibaan rocket for the first time on Thursday, powered by the only Indian rocket engine to use both gas and ...
News
2 days ago

China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from far side of the moon

China launched an uncrewed spacecraft on a nearly two-month mission to retrieve rocks and soil from the far side of the moon, the first country to ...
News
4 weeks ago

North Korea plans to launch satellite between May 27 and June 4, says Japan

North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a rocket carrying a satellite toward the Yellow Sea and east of Luzon Island between May 27 and ...
News
5 days ago
