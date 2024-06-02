World

Ukraine's Zelensky dominates Asia security conference as China, Taiwan trade barbs

02 June 2024 - 10:59 By Xinghui Kok and Fanny Potkin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky leaves the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2 2024.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky leaves the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2 2024.
Image: Reuters/Caroline Chia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unscheduled appearance at Asia's biggest security conference dominated proceedings on Sunday after China's defence chief slammed “separatists” in Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from the government in Taipei.

Dressed in his trademark olive green T-shirt, Zelensky addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland later this month aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

“We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony,” he said to a ballroom packed full of delegates in formal business wear and military uniforms.

Reuters was first to report that Zelensky would make an unscripted appearance at the conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Earlier, China's defence chief, Dong Jun, warned that prospects of a peaceful “reunification” of Taiwan were being eroded, and promised to ensure the island would never gain independence.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and last month staged war games around the island in anger at the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te, who Beijing calls a “separatist”.

“Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history,” Dong said.

He added that though China was committed to peaceful reunification with Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army “will remain a strong force for upholding national reunification”.

Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in response it deeply regretted the “provocative and irrational” comments, and reiterated that the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island.

China has repeatedly threatened force against Taiwan at international venues, and its threats violate the UN charter, the council said in a statement.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Dong's speech covered little new ground.

“Every year for three years, a new Chinese defence minister has come to Shangri-La,” the official said. “And every year, they’ve given a speech at complete odds with the reality of the PLA’s coercive activity across the region. This year was no different.”

Dong's speech came a day after US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told delegates the Indo-Pacific region remained a key focus for the US, even as it grappled with security assistance for Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

“Let me be clear: The US can be secure only if Asia is secure,” Austin said. “That's why the US has long maintained our presence in this region.”

Dong and Austin met for more than an hour on Friday on the sidelines of the conference, their first face-to-face meeting.

Reuters

READ MORE

Russia pounds Ukraine's energy sector, Kyiv urges more air defence assistance

Sixth major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian power sector since March damages energy facilities in the east, centre, and west
News
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE | China says it won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine

China will not attend a Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland next month because it does not meet its expectations, which include Russia and ...
News
1 day ago

Nato chief dismisses Russian warnings after lifting of arms restrictions

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday dismissed warnings by Russian President Vladimir Putin that allowing Kyiv to use Western weapons for strikes ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine signs security deal with Sweden in push for Western support World
  2. Russia pounds Ukraine's energy sector, Kyiv urges more air defence assistance World
  3. EXCLUSIVE | China says it won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine World
  4. Zelensky, from Kharkiv, urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit World

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Plastic in pets' mince and the big fat pre-auction car sale lie Consumer Live
  4. Ten teachers who died in Limpopo crash identified and to be laid to rest South Africa
  5. Vote tallying enters final stages with ANC on 40% South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...