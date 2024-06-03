World

UK D-Day veteran says on 80th anniversary: 'We were making history'

03 June 2024 - 11:45 By Hannah Ellison and Hannah McKay
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British WWII veteran Fred Ayton, aged 98, who served on HMS Sweetbriar transporting troops over to France during D-Day, looks at memorabilia ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, at his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2024.
British WWII veteran Fred Ayton, aged 98, who served on HMS Sweetbriar transporting troops over to France during D-Day, looks at memorabilia ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, at his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Royal Navy veteran Fred Ayton was told he was “making history” when he set off across the English Channel 80 years ago on the eve of D-Day, a momentous point in the fight against Nazi Germany for someone who was “only a child”.

Ayton was an 18-year-old able seaman torpedoman on HMS Sweetbriar, a corvette protecting Allied vessels from enemy submarines on the journey to the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944.

“I was still only a child really,” the 98-year-old said, but he knew he was doing the right thing.

“And I must say it made a man of me,” he told Reuters.

Ayton will be one of about 200 veterans at commemorations in France on Thursday.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will travel to Normandy after they attend Britain's national commemoration in Portsmouth, on the English south coast, on Wednesday.

US President Biden, who will be on state visit to France, will join the ceremonies alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders of Britain, Canada and Germany will also attend.

More than 150,000 service personnel from the US, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations took part in the landings on D-Day, the start of an invasion which led to the liberation of France and victory on the Western Front.

Ayton recalled how everybody had to leave their stations on the ship to hear the captain relay a message from the Lord of the Admiralty, saying they “would be making history” by taking part in the biggest ever seaborne invasion.

“It was very well planned and the enemy had no idea that we were going to do it,” he said in his home in north London, where a model of his ship is displayed.

Ayton said he was attending the event for his late son. “He was the one who was so proud of me,” he said.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  3. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...