Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum won Mexico's presidential election, according to the INE electoral institute's rapid sample count released Sunday night.
The electoral institute's so-called rapid count estimates the result of the election based on a sample that is representative of the vote across the country. It has a margin of error of +/-1.5%, INE says.
WATCH | Mexico's Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency, electoral institute says
