WATCH | Mexico's Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency, electoral institute says

03 June 2024 - 09:34 By Reuters
Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum won Mexico's presidential election, according to the INE electoral institute's rapid sample count released Sunday night.

The electoral institute's so-called rapid count estimates the result of the election based on a sample that is representative of the vote across the country. It has a margin of error of +/-1.5%, INE says.

