World

Australia drops court action against Musk's X over church stabbing posts

05 June 2024 - 08:03 By Renju Jose
A member of NSW Forensic police is seen at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley on April 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images/ File photo

Australia's cyber safety regulator on Wednesday decided to drop a legal challenge against Elon Musk-owned X over the removal of videos of the stabbing of an Assyrian church bishop in Sydney, after a setback last month in the federal court.

Judge Geoffrey Kennett in May rejected a bid by the eSafety commissioner to extend a temporary order for the social media platform to block videos of the knife attack, which Australian authorities had called a terrorist attack.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement the regulator had decided to drop its legal action against X.

“Most Australians accept this kind of graphic material should not be on broadcast television, which begs an obvious question of why it should be allowed to be distributed freely and accessible online 24/7 to anyone, including children,” Grant said.

She said a major concern was the ease by which children were able to access the violent content on X.

Grant said she originally issued X the notice to remove the video to prevent the “extremely violent footage from going viral”, potentially inciting further violence and inflicting more harm on the community.

“I stand by my investigators and the decisions eSafety made,” she said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence for the alleged attack in April.

The legal tussle had sparked heated exchanges between Musk and senior Australian officials including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called Musk “an arrogant billionaire” for his objections to take down the video. Musk has posted memes criticising the regulatory order, describing it as censorship.

Other major platforms such as Meta, TikTok, Reddit and Telegram, took down the video when asked.

X had blocked Australian users from viewing the posts but refused to remove them globally on the grounds that one country's rules should not control the internet.

But the regulator argued that geo-blocking Australians, the solution X offered, was ineffective because several users used virtual private networks that disguised their locations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australian PM calls X's fight against removal of church stabbing posts 'extraordinary'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as “extraordinary” on Monday a decision by social media platform X to challenge in court a cyber ...
News
1 month ago

Musk decries Australian court ‘censorship’ of X terror posts

EElon Musk lashed out at Australia's prime minister on Tuesday after a court ordered his social media company X to take down footage of an alleged ...
News
1 month ago

Teen charged with terrorism over Sydney bishop stabbing

Thousands of Muslims gathered in mosques across Sydney for regular prayers on Friday despite concerns about retaliatory attacks after police charged ...
News
1 month ago

Father of Sydney church attacker says no signs of radicalism, community leader says

The father of the teenager that stabbed an Assyrian bishop during a church service in Sydney saw no signs of radicalism, a community leader said on ...
News
1 month ago

Australia says Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

Australian police on Tuesday said a knife attack on an Assyrian church bishop and some followers in Sydney was a terrorist act motivated by suspected ...
News
1 month ago
