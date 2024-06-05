World

Gunman fires shots at US Embassy in Lebanon

05 June 2024 - 09:30 By Jana Choukeir and Maya Gebeily
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lebanese army soldiers gesture as they secure the area near the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon June 5, 2024.
Lebanese army soldiers gesture as they secure the area near the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon June 5, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A gunman fired shots at the US Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday and was injured in an exchange of fire with the army.

The army said the attacker, a Syrian national, was taken to hospital for treatment and that it was continuing to comb the area.

The US Embassy said “small arms fire” was reported in the vicinity of its entrance at around 8:34am local time, adding that its facility and team were safe.

A security source told Reuters that a member of the embassy’s security team was wounded in the attack, and that the Lebanese army wounded one of the attackers in the stomach and was combing through the area to find the other attackers.

The embassy lies north of Beirut in a highly secured zone with multiple checkpoints along the route to the entrance. It moved there from Beirut following a suicide attack in 1983 which killed more than 60 people.

In September, shots were fired near the embassy with no injuries reported.

In October, scores of protesters gathered outside the embassy to demonstrate in the early days of the Gaza war, and Lebanese security forces used teargas and water cannons to repel them.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy South Africa
  2. WATCH | Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA South Africa
  3. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa
  4. SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...