World

UK right-winger Farage doused with drink at election campaign launch

05 June 2024 - 13:38 By Sarah Young
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigel Farage was doused with a soft drink on Tuesday on his first full day of campaigning for a seat in Britain's parliament in the July 4 election. File photo.
Nigel Farage was doused with a soft drink on Tuesday on his first full day of campaigning for a seat in Britain's parliament in the July 4 election. File photo.
Image: Sean Gallup / Getty

Nigel Farage, new leader of Britain's right-wing Reform Party and thorn in the side of the governing Conservatives, was doused with a soft drink on Tuesday on his first full day of campaigning for a seat in parliament in the July 4 election.

On Monday, Farage produced the biggest shock of the campaign by announcing he would head Reform and run in the election, a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails Labour badly in surveys.

Farage is best known for helping to lead a successful campaign in 2016 for Britain to leave the EU, and his popularity has put pressure on a succession of Conservative leaders to be tougher on immigration.

Shortly after he launched his campaign in the seat of Clacton-on-Sea, southeast England, a woman threw a cup of soft drink over him as he left a pub, footage posted on social media showed.

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to hit campaign trail as UK election race begins

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Labour Party rival Keir Starmer will kick off their election campaigns in earnest on Thursday, a day after ...
News
1 week ago

He appeared unharmed as he was led away by security and later posed smiling in a video posted on X holding a McDonald's cup and joking: "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

Richard Tice, chair of Reform, called the attacker a "juvenile moron", saying his party would not be intimidated and the incident would help it win hundreds of thousands more votes.

Police said they had arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

Interior minister James Cleverly condemned the incident as unacceptable.

A former commodities trader often pictured with a cigarette and pint of beer in hand, Farage has for three decades been the figurehead of euro-scepticism in Britain, and is no stranger to controversy.

Charismatic and divisive, he has in the past made comments his opponents have called racist. During the Brexit campaign, Farage appeared in front of a poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point". Last month he said Muslims did not share British values.

He was doused with milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the Brexit Party, Reform's predecessor, in Newcastle before a European Parliament election.

His attacker was ordered to pay for his suit to be cleaned after pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK D-Day veteran says on 80th anniversary: 'We were making history'

Royal Navy veteran Fred Ayton was told he was "making history" when he set off across the English Channel 80 years ago on the eve of D-Day, a ...
News
2 days ago

UK defence minister says China working to supply lethal aid to Russia

British defence minister Grant Shapps accused China on Wednesday of providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal aid for use in its war ...
News
1 week ago

UK fast-tracks payments for blood scandal victims before full compensation

Britain said on Tuesday some victims of a contaminated blood scandal would receive interim payments of 210,000 pounds ($267,000) each before a scheme ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa
  2. SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness South Africa
  3. Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA South Africa
  5. RECORDED | Zizi Kodwa appears in court over corruption kickback allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...