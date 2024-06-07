World

Israel's Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

07 June 2024 - 09:22 By Dan Whitcomb and Costas Pitas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Biden's support for Israel has emerged as a political liability for the president in the run-up to November's elections, with some Democrats and voters furious over the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.
Biden's support for Israel has emerged as a political liability for the president in the run-up to November's elections, with some Democrats and voters furious over the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.
Image: GIL COHEN-MAGEN

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will "present the truth" about the war against Hamas in Gaza when he addresses the US Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington, Republican leaders said on Thursday.

Netanyahu will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu said in the statement.

Netanyahu's visit comes amid tensions between him and US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel's campaign in Gaza but has recently been more critical of its tactics and withheld shipment of some bombs.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would meet with Biden during his US visit.

Biden's support for Israel has emerged as a political liability for the president in the run-up to November's elections, with some Democrats and voters furious over the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Republicans have also criticized Biden for his position on the war, saying he is not doing enough to help Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement that he had joined in making the invitation to Netanyahu.

"I have clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so," Schumer said. "But because America’s relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister I joined the request for him to speak.”

Hamas attacked Israeli territory last October 7, killing around 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. About half the hostages were freed in the November truce.

Israel in response launched a military assault on Gaza that has since killed more than 36,000 people, according to health officials in the territory, who say thousands more dead are feared buried under the rubble.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Israel targeted a Gaza school on Thursday that it said contained a Hamas compound, killing fighters involved in the October 7 attack that sparked the ...
News
1 day ago

Diminished Hamas switches to full insurgent mode in Gaza

Hamas has seen about half its forces wiped out in eight months of war and is relying on hit-and-run insurgent tactics to frustrate Israel's attempts ...
News
22 hours ago

Netanyahu aide: Biden’s Gaza plan ‘not a good deal’ but Israel accepts it

An aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Israel had accepted a framework deal for winding down the Gaza war advanced by ...
News
4 days ago

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday there could be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas was destroyed, casting doubt on ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  2. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news
  3. ConCourt order paves way to recoup R76m from Mphaphuli Consulting: SIU South Africa
  4. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa
  5. After trial that lasted 14 years, tax fraud accused gets 15 year jail term South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...