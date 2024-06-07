World

Rivals to the rescue after cycling team's bikes stolen in UK

07 June 2024 - 14:58 By Reuters
Riders woke up on Friday to find 14 of their bikes had been stolen overnight before the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women.
Image: 123RF/JAROMI CHALABALA

Lifeplus–Wahoo riders woke up on Friday to find 14 of their bikes had been stolen overnight before the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women but rival teams came to their aid so they could continue racing.

The team said 14 of their endurance bikes were stolen from the mechanic's van parked at their hotel and they were “hoping to find a solution” to start stage two in Wrexham.

However, the other teams were ready to offer spare bikes and also offered their help in preparing for the next stage.

“All of our thanks and appreciation goes out to the many teams that offered and gave their spare team bikes and their mechanics time to get our girls on the road,” the cycling team said.

The Tour of Britain Women, which began in Welshpool on Thursday, concludes on Sunday in Manchester.

