Trump to sit for virtual interview with probation official Monday

10 June 2024 - 11:45 By Pete Schroeder and Nathan Layne
Trump was found guilty on May 30, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime. The jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election after two days of deliberation. He has said he will appeal the verdict.
Former President Donald Trump will have a virtual interview with a New York City Probation Department official on Monday following his conviction of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The mandatory interview comes as that department prepares a sentencing recommendation for the judge. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, and faces a maximum sentence of four years, though those convicted often receive shorter sentences.

Trump campaign officials declined to comment on the interview Sunday.

